Washington (AP) – The Federal Reserve says it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak. The Fed said late Wednesday that it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper. By facilitating the purchase of commercial paper, which is issued by large businesses and banks, the Fed hopes to spur more lending to firms that are seeking to raise cash as their revenues plummet amid the spread of the coronavirus.
LATEST STORIES:
- Legislature screens members as Florida grapples with virus
- Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths in one night
- Flame arrival faces rising tension Tokyo Olympics be delayed
- Gulf Shores to close all city beaches
- Federal reserve will establish emergency lending to help the market