Federal reserve will establish emergency lending to help the market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Legislature is reconvening in Tallahassee to consider sending a $93.2 billion budget to the governor. Both the House and Senate are doing away with some longstanding traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic. And lawmakers will undergo health screenings including temperature checks before casting their votes.

They need to send the budget to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday even as the virus spreads among politicians. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first congressman to test positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating in Washington since Friday.