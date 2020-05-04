Federal Railroad Administration awards more than $5 million dollars to Gulf Coast passenger rail service

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County begins phase one of their reopening plan to reopen some county buildings and services. The phase one plan passed by the Baldwin County Commission last week had some major themes. They’re going to try to be as efficient as possible.

This is how it used to look at the driver’s license office in Fairhope in January. It was crowded with people in long lines throughout the waiting area. It won’t look like that later today. It won't even be close. The goal is to limit the number of people in public buildings, keep them apart, and limit the amount of time you have you be there and limit person-to-person contact.