Federal grants to help domestic violence victims in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WKRG) – Alabama officials say $220,000 in federal grant money will be used to assist victims of domestic violence in the state, including Mobile County.

More than half the money will go to AshaKiran Inc., a Huntsville-based nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention in at least 49 languages in Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties. The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive $70,000. The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“No one should have to suffer the pain of domestic violence, but when it happens, there is help available,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these two organizations for the important work they do in Alabama.”

