Federal grand jury subpoenas 3M over chemical discharges at Ala. plant

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A federal grand jury has subpoenaed 3M in connection to discharges from a chemical plant in northern Alabama.

WHNT-TV reports the discharges may not have complied with federal permit requirements.

3M CEO Michael Roman announced the subpoena during an investor conference call Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company has faced lawsuits and public scrutiny last year over alleged chemical discharges from the 3M plant in Decatur into the Tennessee River. 3M halted some work at the plant last year for environmental reasons.

The subpoena was filed in late December by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney Jay Town declined to comment.

