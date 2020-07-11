Federal Aid to fight housing discrimination heads to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded over $40 million in federal aid to organizations around the country fighting housing discrimination. Some of that money is coming to Mobile.



Teresa Bettis is the Director of the Center for Fair Housing in Mobile, an organization that works to eliminate housing discrimination. She told us how the $300 thousand dollars they received will be used.

“It pays for our support for clients, the cases that we intake any research or investigation that we have to do those costs associated with the cases,” said Teresa Bettis.

One of the cases the Center for Fair Housing took on involved a pregnant mother. The apartment complex told her and her husband once their lease expired they would have to find someplace else to live. The Center won the case for the family.

“They’re going to get three years of free rent, they’re able to move back.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development continues to give grants to organizations fighting housing discrimination, but HUD officials say it is a competitive process.

HUD officials say applicants must apply for funding electronically through http://www.grants.gov. Bettis says while it took a long time coming, the money will go a long way.

For anyone who believes they’ve experienced discrimination, you may file a complaint at HUDs office fair housing equal opportunity.

LATEST POSTS: