FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 12,151 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 218.
Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:
ESCAMBIA: 117
OKALOOSA: 59
SANTA ROSA: 49
For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- FDOH: More than 12,000 cases statewide, 218 deaths reported
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he’s been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus symptoms
- ADPH: COVID-19 cases over 1,700 statewide, 45 reported deaths
- Report: Fired Navy captain tests positive for coronavirus
- New episode of ‘Tiger King’ could come to Netflix this week