FDOH: 5,473 cases in Florida, 63 deaths confirmed

(WKRG) — New numbers from the Florida Department of Health confirm 5,473 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 63 people have died from the virus. There are now 42 cases in Escambia County, 30 cases in Santa Rosa County, and 35 cases in Okaloosa County.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
