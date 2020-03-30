(WKRG) — New numbers from the Florida Department of Health confirm 5,473 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 63 people have died from the virus. There are now 42 cases in Escambia County, 30 cases in Santa Rosa County, and 35 cases in Okaloosa County.
LATEST STORIES:
- Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy begins taking patients in Port of Los Angeles
- Prodisee Pantry to have Mass Emergency Food Distribution Tuesday
- FDOH: 5,473 cases in Florida, 63 deaths confirmed
- MLB veteran shares social distancing-safe baseball drills for young players
- 89 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 847 total cases with 16 deaths