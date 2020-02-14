FDA recalls insulin pumps, 1 dead

CNN — A popular insulin device used by patients with type 1 diabetes is being recalled.

The FDA says one person has died and more than 2,000 have been injured by the Medtronic Mini-Med 600 series insulin pumps. The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing, and the retainer ring doesn’t properly lock in the insulin cartridges. The FDA says it has received more than 26,000 complaints. The recall affects about 322,000 devices.

Patients are encouraged to call Medtronic http://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/services/24-hour-helpline or talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

