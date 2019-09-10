FDA issues warning letter to JUUL, inspires local lawmaker to improve legislation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to JUUL Labs, claiming the e-cigarette company illegally markets its products.

“Referring to your… products as “99% safer” than cigarettes, “much safer” than cigarettes, “totally safe,” and “a safer alternative than smoking cigarettes” is particularly concerning because these statements were made directly to children in school,” the letter states, in part.

“I think we’ve started moving in a really good direction,” said Fairhope Sgt. Shane Nolte when asked about the letter. Nolte played a role in beginning the citation-issuing process at Fairhope schools for teens caught with vaping devices. “There for a while, I was really concerned, but now that we’re starting to see some of this movement, I’m feeling a lot better about it.”

Representative Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile), seconds Nolte’s notion.

“I’m terribly elated to see the FDA’s letter to JUUL,” she said. Drummond co-authored a bill aimed at preventing teen vape use that went into law earlier this year. But after seeing the FDA’s letter, she now wants to strengthen that legislation.

“One way we can strengthen that law is adding an education component. The second way that we can strengthen that law is that we have got to ban more flavors as it relates to the marketing of those products to our young people,” she said.

We reached out to JUUL about the letter, and received the following response via email: “We are reviewing the letters and will fully cooperate.”

JUUL has 15 business days to respond to the FDA’s conditions.