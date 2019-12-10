FBI says federal firearms licensed dealer sold NAS Pensacola shooter gun in July

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI says the investigation into the NAS Pensacola shooter has revealed that a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer in Florida sold him a 9mm Glock pistol on July 20, 2019.

The investigation into the #PensacolaShooter has revealed that a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer in Florida sold him a 9mm Glock pistol on 7/20/19. — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 10, 2019

Under federal law, an alien who is admitted to the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa is prohibited from having a gun and ammo unless the alien falls within one of the exceptions provided in 18 U.S.C. 922(y)(2).

The exception under which the NAS Pensacola shooter qualified to purchase a firearm was a valid Florida hunting license, but he may have qualified under other exceptions as well.

The preliminary investigation into the firearm purchase has not revealed any information to suggest that the sale was unlawful.