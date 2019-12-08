FBI recovers video evidence in NAS Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators have recovered digital evidence as part of this investigation. This includes multiple videos from base security surveillance, as well as cell phone videos that were taken by a bystander from outside the building after the attack had started and after first responders had arrived. The FBI has interviewed that person, and is analyzing the videos to determine if any details can further the investigation.
If anyone has additional information that may be relevant to this investigation, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.