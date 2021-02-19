FBI Mobile files criminal complaint, Mobile woman arrested for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile woman was arrested after the Mobile FBI field office filed a criminal complaint alleging her involvement in last month’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 10 alleges Kari Dawn Kelley climbed into the Capitol building through a window. Pictures attached to the complaint show the woman identified by investigators as Kelley holding a cell phone into the air inside the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI became aware of Kelley’s involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 21 after another suspect identified Kelley in a photograph. The suspect, who was being interviewed by agents in Kansas City, admitted to being with Kelley inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Kelley, who has her hair in a ponytail and is wearing a cream or white colored scarf and what appears to be a grey, hooded Adidas sweatshirt, is seen on security footage obtained by the FBI inside the Senate Wing of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Kelley was arrested Thursday, according to court documents and appeared before Federal Magistrate Judge Bert W. Milling, Jr. Court documents show the judge ordered her to be released pending trial.