FBI completes investigation, turns classroom back over to NAS Pensacola

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Brrrr!! We are starting our Wednesday off on a very chilly note. Heading out the door early this morning we are still going to be sitting in the mid to upper 30s. We have breezy conditions with the wind pumping from the north making the wind chill values in the upper 20s. We are seeing wind gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

It is not going to be one of hose days where you shed the layers as the day goes on. Our high temperature today is 51 with mostly sunny skies. This morning the skies will be partly cloudy and turn into mostly sunny once the sun rises.