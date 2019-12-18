FBI completes investigation, turns classroom back over to NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are turning the classroom building where a deadly shooting occurred back over to the Naval Air Station Pensacola. The FBI says it has completed its search for physical evidence in the building on the west side of the base where authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.The Pensacola News Journal reports that investigators held a moment of silence on the steps of the building Tuesday before formally turning it back over to the Navy.The FBI says the building will remain closed “indefinitely” for repair.
LATEST STORIES: