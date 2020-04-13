Fauci: Gradual return to normal may begin next month

by: The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States’ top infectious disease expert says the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected with the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he “can’t guarantee” that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3. Fauci says a gradual return to normal will be required based on the status of the new coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country and the availability of rapid, widespread testing.

