Father welcomes daughter into medical profession at White Coat Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After many years of hard work, one father received the best Father’s Day gift ever.

Saturday, Dr. David Matthews welcomed his daughter, rising senior Jordan Matthews Smith, into the medical profession.

Smith was assisted by her father as she received her white coat at USA College of Medicine, a moment she says she waited so long to share with her father.

“To have my dad here as the physician I always want to be and embodies the kind of medicine I want to practice. Just to place this coat on me is really special”

The White Coat Ceremony signals the transition for the 70-member class of 2021 to their clinical years, before graduating from the USA Health College of Medicine.