Montgomery father to face capital murder charges in death of infant son

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man will face capital murder charges in the death of his 5-week-old son. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said the body of infant Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found Wednesday night in a rural area of neighboring Lowndes County.

The infant’s father, Caleb Whisnand Sr., was arrested shortly after on manslaughter charges. Authorities say an autopsy determined the charges should be upgraded to capital murder.

The father’s arrest came after a bizarre news conference in which Whisnand Sr. said he didn’t remember much, and asked the public for information, including where he had been before the disappearance.

