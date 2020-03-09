Fatal shooting reported at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say one person has been killed in a shooting at a college campus. News outlets report Monday that the shooting happened overnight at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa. A person of interest has been located. Police say there’s no current danger to students or the surrounding community.
