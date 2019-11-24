Fatal plane crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County spokesperson says there was a fatal plane crash at Peter Prince Field in Milton Sunday morning.

The spokesperson said the plane crashed during take-off at about 9:50 a.m. The male pilot was declared dead on the scene. He was the only person on board.

No other information has been provided about the identity of the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

We will update this story when more details become available.

