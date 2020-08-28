Fatal overnight crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in Pensacola.
Troopers responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to N. Palafox St. and W. Johnson Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.
LATEST STORIES
- Pregnant California teacher on bed rest holds virtual classes from her hospital room
- Video: Colorado bar employee allegedly attacked after asking customer to wear mask
- Lawsuit challenges Mississippi’s restrictions on absentee voting
- Jesus 2020: Alabama women create different sign for election to counter-balance negativity
- ‘Bingo’: Florida couple arrested for online gambling scheme