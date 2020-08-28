Fatal overnight crash in Pensacola

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in Pensacola.

Troopers responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to N. Palafox St. and W. Johnson Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories