Fatal head-on crash shutdown Interstate 10 West in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal head-on crash on Interstate 10 West near mile marker 53 Wednesday afternoon has a portion of the interstate shutdown in Crestview.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:03 p.m., and it involved three vehicles. One person was ejected from their vehicle. The person who passed away was airlifted to Fort Walton Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Traffic is being diverted of Interstate 10 in Crestview. Police are on scene guiding motorists around the crash site.

