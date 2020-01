ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police are assisting ALEA with a fatal crash in Escambia County, Alabama Thursday night.

The crash occurred after 7 p.m. on Highway 21 in Atmore.

ALEA confirms a pursuit was called off just before the crash. One person has died.

Traffic is currently blocked from I-65 at Highway 21. You’re asked to find an alternate route.

No other details are available at this time.