Foley, Alabama (WKRG) – Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the Foley Beach Express.
Foley Police confirm one person was killed in the crash.
It happened around 7 near Doc McDuffie Road.
The accident tied up Southbound traffic on the Beach Express for several hours.
No names have been released.
