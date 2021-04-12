Paraplegic on scooter killed in crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) UPDATE 6 a.m.: A paraplegic was killed overnight when his electric scooter was struck by a car on Muldoon Road in the Bellview Community.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Focus crashed into the back of the electric scooter, which did not have lights or reflectors. The man on the scooter has not been identified. He was a bald white man, approximately 50 years old.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and a 22-year-old passenger were not hurt.

Original article: One lane is blocked on Muldoon Rd. in the Bellview community more than five hours after a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Muldoon Rd. and Cerny Rd.

