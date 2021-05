ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A single vehicle accident claims the life of at Atmore teenager.

According to ALEA, the accident happened on Atmosphere Road about nine miles north of Atmore just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night when a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by the unidentified 17-year old, left the roadway and struck a tree. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the accident.