CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash in Crestview on I-10 westbound.

The crash was first reported just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to FHP.

I-10 westbound is closed from Highway 85 to Log Lake road.

Drivers are advised to take Highway 90 as an alternate route.

There are no further details at this time.