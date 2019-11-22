Fatal crash closes lanes on I-10 near Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal crash has closed several eastbound lanes of I-10 near Crestview. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. We aren’t sure how many cars were involved in the crash. One lane is blocked, traffic is backed up for at least three miles.
