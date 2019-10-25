Fatal accident on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police responded to a traffic accident involving life-threatening injuries at 8:20 a.m.

A silver Chevy Cruz lost control traveling east on Cottage Hill Road. The driver, identified as Lawarren Burrell; age 20, spun into the west bound lanes where the second vehicle was traveling. The second driver hit the passenger side of Burrell’s Chevy Cruz, causing life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. The second driver only sustained minor injuries, while Burrell later died.