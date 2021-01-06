Fatal accident closes the southbound lanes of Highway 293 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Niceville.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on Highway 293 near the Mid-Bay Bridge Connector.

The southbound lanes of the bridge remain closed early Wednesday morning. Officials ask drivers to take detours until the area reopens.

No additional information was provided at this time.

