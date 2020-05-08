Fatal accident blocking Gulf Beach Highway in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal car crash happened on Gulf Beach Highway near Wayne Avenue Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic map.
It happened about 8:15 p.m. The road is currently blocked.
No other details have been released at this time.
