CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Conecuh Co. Sheriff’s Office, continue the search for at least two suspects following a double murder late Friday night.

“We’re angry, we don’t know how to process that we’re never going to see him again and it bothers us that they took that joy from us and we are not going to allow them to rest until they are brought to justice,” said Leslie Hurd-Williams. Her 10-year-old cousin “JoeJoe” Rankin was one of the victims.

The family of Rankin waits for answers Monday just days after he and his mom’s boyfriend, Jatonio Williams, were shot and killed while returning home just before midnight Friday.

“It sounds as if it was a home invasion. They came at the wrong time and when they came in shots were fired,” she explained.

The suspects left the scene on Boone Ct. in the Johnsonville community in a GMC Yukon that was discovered abandoned nearby Sunday. That’s in an area south of Evergreen.

“When you take a life you just don’t take that life, you take the lives from all of us,” explained Williams.

Rankin’s family is heartbroken. His life was cut short way too soon. They describe him as funny, loving and outgoing.

“He was that kid who was excited about school, football, baseball. He was just excited about living. We had dreams for him. He had dreams for himself. How do you replace that? Who has the right to take that from us,” she continued.

Family members are begging law enforcement for help as another day passes, praying the suspects will be found and held accountable.

“They are not going to rest, their conscience is going to bother them. Somebody knows something and somebody will come forward,” said Williams.