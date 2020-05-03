Family says husband, daughter run over by jet ski in Dog River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman says a fun day on the water turned into the scariest day of her family’s life after she says her husband and daughter were run over by a jetski on Dog River. Leslie Liggett says her husband Jonathan and 8-year-old daughter Madison were in the water Saturday waiting to wakeboard when a jet ski ran over them. She says they tried to yell at the driver of the jetski but to no avail. Leslie Liggett says it was terrifying to watch

“It was literally life-changing, I thought my daughter and husband were killed before my eyes,” said Leslie Liggett. She says her husband pushed their daughter under the water to try and avoid serious injuries. She says they were both hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Leslie Liggett says this should be a warning to everyone operating a watercraft to pay attention or someone could get hurt. She believes the operator of the jet ski and the passenger were teenagers.

“We feel there are too many kids on jet skis without the proper education for being on a boat. They think just because they have a license they have the ability to run the water freely and that’s not the case,” said Liggett.

