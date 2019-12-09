Family remembers NAS Pensacola shooting victim Cameron Walters

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC/CBS) — The City of Richmond Hill took the time to recognize the death of one of their own on Sunday.

21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters was one of the three sailors that were killed in a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday.

A gunman, 21-year-old Mohammad Alshamrani, opened fire across two floors of a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Eight people were hurt and three others were fatally shot, including Richmond Hill native, 21-year-old Cameron Walters.

His brother Mason Walters says Cameron was his hero.

“Every time he would walk into a room and smile, the whole room would smile,” Mason said.

Cameron’s father Shane Walters, says joining the Navy became a dream of Cameron’s. After having served in the Navy himself, Cameron was following in his footsteps. Walters says when Cameron graduated boot camp, the look on his face said “Look at me dad, I’m just like you.”

“He was doing what he wanted to do, and he was doing a great job. I was more proud of him than I’ve ever been,” Mason said.

Shane Walters, who didn’t want to go on camera, says it took 15 hours before they were notified about Cameron’s death. One of the many concerns he says his family has about the incident.

“All day we were trying to get a hold of him and we couldn’t. The Navy showed up at 9:30 on Friday night to tell us,” Shane said.

Mason says his brother’s character was that of a true inspiration. He says he idolizes the determination Cameron had to be who he wanted to be and that he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I’m sure, even knowing what would’ve happened to him, if he were to go back he’d still do it over and over again,” Mason said.

A life gone too soon, but he paved a path for his loved ones. Mason says he has plans to also join the Navy.

“I want to pick up and finish off what he started,” Mason said.

Cameron recently passed his ‘watch quals.’ His father says he was so proud.

Other family members said Cameron had the best heart and a genuine soul.

“The guy that shot him could’ve came up to him afterwards and apologized and he would’ve accepted the apology,” Mason said.

The flag in their front yard …. flying at half staff. In honor of his memory and the memory of the two other sailors who stood brave in the face of evil.

“I’m positive that he did what he thought was best,” Mason said.

The Walters family says they have not received a lot of information throughout the entire process and they say they’re disappointed with the security at the base.