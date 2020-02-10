Family prepares to say goodbye to two-year-old after accidental shooting

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends will gather Monday, to say goodbye to two-year-old Corey Davis Jr.

The family says they are still in disbelief after the toddler accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn Thursday, January 30th.

His family says they are still hurting after the accidental shooting death of the toddler a week and a half ago.

“It’s hard to accept that he’s gone. He was a sweet little child,” said Phyllis Davis, Corey’s great aunt.

“Unreal. Doesn’t seem real,” said Edwina Davis, Corey’s cousin.

Family and friends stood together Saturday afternoon, honoring the life of Corey with a vigil.

“We are just lifting the family up in a spirit, cause Monday, we’re going to be broken down. So we’re just trying to be happy today,” said Phyllis.

Investigators say a loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.

“We just need Jesus to carry us through and protect our children, because they’re curious and they will look for things,” said Vanessa Davis, another great aunt.

“Stay safe, everybody can protect themselves, but keep the guns in a safe place, out of the kids reach. Like I said, it could happen to anybody,” said Edwina.

Davis’ entire family says they still haven’t come to terms with how this happened, it’s still shocking.

“My nephew is taking it really hard. That’s the reason we’re out here today, try to lift him up and the mom up,” said Phyllis.

Davis’ mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter after the toddler’s death.

Corey’s father’s family says they feel for her after this tragic loss.

“Her family going through something not just only my family, baby momma is going through something too. My heart goes out to her too, not only my nephew because she’s a sweet girl, she took care of her child,” said Phyllis.

Corey’s funeral will be Monday.

LATEST STORIES: