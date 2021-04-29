Family pleads for answers on fourth anniversary of young father’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Bradley Huey came together on Thursday, April 29, for a vigil, pleading for answers on the fourth anniversary of his death. No arrest has been made in the deadly shooting.

It happened at the intersection of Octavia and Vermillion Drive, which is where the family held the vigil.

Bradley’s sister Brooke Taylor said, “We just miss him and it’s very hard.”

The family of Huey stood on the corner near where he was killed. A picture of the young father rested where crime scene tape sat four years ago. Mobile police report Huey was shot and killed early in the morning on April 29, 2017.

Taylor said, “He wanted to be a firefighter. He was only 21 years old, so he had not yet lived.”

Not much is known about what happened, but family members say investigators believe it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Bradley’s Sister Anitria Greene said, “We could be easily riding down the street, or at the mall, or at the grocery store, and Bradley’s killer is right there, and it’s an uneasy feeling.”

The family goes out to the scene every year making a plea for answers. Greene said, “We just don’t want to see another year you know without, you know without him, somebody being accountable for what they did to him.”

Taylor said, “This could be their family, and they would want the same. They would want justice. They would want someone to speak out, you know this is a hard situation.”

CLICK HERE to submit a tip about this case to Mobile Police.