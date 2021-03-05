Family plans weekend search for missing Monroe County man

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of Willie Lee Richardson says they will continue their search for him this weekend in Monroe County. Richardson went missing on Nov. 28, 2020, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

WKRG News 5 reported the missing person’s case last year and spoke with family before Christmas as they continued their search. So far, they say there are no leads. Family members say it’s not like Richardson to leave his home without telling anyone. Last year they said he is known to take walks around his property, but the area has been checked and there are no signs of Richardson.

Family members will search Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m. They ask anyone who wants to help to meet at 156 Brushy Creek Road in the Peterman community.