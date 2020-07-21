Family offers $5,000 reward for info on missing Evergreen woman

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a woman from Evergreen is now offering a $5,000 reward for significant information about her disappearance. Earsie Richardson was last seen more than a month ago . A family member says she has Alzheimer’s disease. She was last seen with yellow pajama pants and a red and gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department at 1-251-578-1260.
