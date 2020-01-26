Family of woman killed by deputies talks to News 5 about her troubled past

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was shot and killed by deputies Friday during a shootout. The sheriff’s office says Angel Alexander fired shots at deputies.

News 5 spoke with her family, they were not ready to talk with us on camera, but they say Alexander had mental issues.

35-year-old Alexander had a history of mental illness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her family says they tried to get her help. But Friday, they say she called a friend, scared someone was following her.

Neighbors tell News 5 deputies were constantly called to the home on Bellingrath Road. They had responded to the area three days in a row this week, and were seen out at the property over the last six months.

“It’s sad that it come to this,” said the neighbor.

On Friday, they were called to the property around 2 p.m. for a disorderly conduct call. When deputies arrived, Alexander was inside of a trailer.

“The lady inside rattled something off indistinguishable and fired a couple of shots,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran.

Sheriff Cochran says his deputies took cover, and another deputy came exchanging shots with Alexander.

“Then the shots discontinued so our SWAT team had to shoot tear gas into the trailer,” the sheriff said.

Deputies found Alexander dead on the ground.

Sheriff Cochran says there were five weapons inside the trailer, and Alexander fired at least two of them.

Neighbors tell News 5 they are glad no one else was hurt in the shootout. One neighbor said, “I have five grandsons. Thank God they were in school when it went down. They get off the school bus, they walk down the drive to the residence. I’m just thankful they was not home at the time because it could have been a lot worse.”

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting.

They tell us they will not be releasing any more information about the shooting until the autopsy is complete.

