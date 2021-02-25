Family of murder victim, who was a mother of three, still seeking justice two years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a Mobile murder victim, who was a beloved mother of three, is still seeking justice nearly two years after police say she was shot and killed.

Law enforcement says Selwondra Pugh, also known as Shay, was murdered in May 2019 on Magnolia Road by her boyfriend at the time, Jason Cooley, after a domestic dispute.

Family members tell News 5 the pair had been dating for three years.

Pugh, a 42-year-old mother of three, is missed by her loved ones who are still adjusting to life following her death.

“Its just been really hard after her burial and everything. We are waiting on sentencing in court so we really are just taking it one day at a time,” said Sekewondria Bansby, one of her daughters.

On Thursday, there was a status hearing on the case against Cooley in connection to her murder.

The case has been tied up in the grand jury and so far, no trial date has been set.

Cooley is out of jail on bond.

Pugh’s family is hopeful justice will eventually be served.

“Even though we didn’t have anything major happening in court today, we just came to have a strong support system. We just want justice for my mom. She was a sister, she was a mother, she was everything to everybody and she was taken away from us and we can’t get her back so what we can get is justice for her,” said Bansby.