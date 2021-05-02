Family of missing biker start GoFundMe to help with search efforts

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –The family of a missing man have started a GoFundMe to help with search efforts.

A GoFundMe called “Help Find Jermey Hale” has been started online by family members of Hale who has been missing since April 20th. In the GOFundMe the family says “Jeremy was ejected into the water and unfortunately, has not yet been recovered. Please help his family, friends, and the kind volunteers continue their search efforts so they can possibly recover Jeremy and receive the closure this family and friends deserve. Any funds raised will go to the volunteer search efforts and final costs.”

Search efforts have been strenuous for the family, officials, and volunteers nearly every day since he went missing. The family told News 5 on April 25th they planned to be out every day on the kayaks searching for Hale so they can find closure and begin to mourn. Robert Belsome, Hale’s grandfather saying that day ” You know it’s going to be hard on everybody, anyone who finds this body is going to be a struggle, but we’re going to find him.” Belsome says anyone with the ability to get out on the water to help search is more than welcome. He says he can be reached at 251-802-8677.

If you want to make a donation to the GoFundMe, you can find the link here.