ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was shot and killed is raising money for his funeral expenses.

29-year-old Timothy Ritchey was killed in front of his uncle’s house at 2nd Street and Winthrop Avenue on Jan. 12.

His family is at Advanced Auto Parts at 2440 S Hwy 29 South in Cantonment until 2 p.m. washing cars for donations.

LATEST STORIES