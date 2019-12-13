Family of man killed by forklift files $25 million lawsuit



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The family of a 70-year-old man killed in a crash involving an uninsured forklift driver has filed a $25 million negligence lawsuit claiming that even the most basic of background checks could have spared his life.

Police say 70-year-old James Zakos was killed Nov. 17 when a forklift driver pulled too far into a Fort Lauderdale beach intersection. The forklift ripped into Zakos’ convertible.

The lawsuit names the contractor and three subcontractors involved in an improvement project, along with the forklift driver. Attorney Blake Dolman called the crash “grossly and egregiously negligent.”

