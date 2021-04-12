Family of loved ones buried at illegal Prichard cemetery still seeking justice, some charges dropped

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family of loved ones buried at an illegal cemetery in Prichard are still seeking justice nearly two years after a man was arrested in connection to the case.

Cederick McMillian was scheduled to have a bench trial on Monday for a charge that alleges he was operating a funeral home without a proper business license.

The charge was dismissed, however, after his attorney pointed out that the city prosecutors on the case cited the wrong ordinance.

McMillian is still facing other charges including abuse of a corpse.

He is due back in court on April 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories