Family of loved ones buried at illegal Prichard cemetery still seeking justice, some charges dropped

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family of loved ones buried at an illegal cemetery in Prichard are still seeking justice nearly two years after a man was arrested in connection to the case.

Cederick McMillian was scheduled to have a bench trial on Monday for a charge that alleges he was operating a funeral home without a proper business license.

The charge was dismissed, however, after his attorney pointed out that the city prosecutors on the case cited the wrong ordinance.

McMillian is still facing other charges including abuse of a corpse.

He is due back in court on April 21.