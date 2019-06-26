Family of badly injured MPD officer speaks to News 5 as suspect appears in court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of seriously injuring Mobile Police Officer Clayton Graham in a drunk driving crash faced a judge Wednesday.

“Hopefully we will find justice for Officer Graham,” said his wife Tamica, the same day she came face-to-face in court with the woman who allegedly hit him.

Shannon Foreman is charged with Assault First. The crash was referred to as “extremely violent,” in court this morning, according to Asst. District Attorney Eric Van Loock. It was also revealed in court that two bottles of alcohol were found spilled in the front seat of Foreman’s car.

Graham’s family says after initial improvements, his health quickly declined, and he’s still in a wheel chair.

“He’s in a wheel chair too, but in so many ways – he’s really immobile,” said his mother-in-law Georgia Landry.

Meanwhile, the community has rallied together to hold a fundraiser for Officer Graham and his family. That event is on Saturday, July 27 at a field owned by one of Graham’s brothers. There will be food, games, and kids’ activities. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the field on 7090 Old Military Road in Theodore.

Donations can also be made at Graham’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/mobile-police-officer-injured-in-head-on-collision