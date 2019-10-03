Family mourns loss, celebrates life of Cervantes hit-and-run victim

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ryan Torrens’ family wants the world to know he lived his life to the fullest.

Torrens was a Navy corpsman. He surfed. He snowboarded. He skateboarded. He did yoga. He traveled. He was a musician.

There was no slowing him down, said his sister, Caroline Torrens. But then his family got the Sept. 21 early-morning phone call.

Torrens had recently moved back to Pensacola and was planning on getting a Master’s degree when he was hit by a car on Cervantes Street.

The hit-and-run caused injuries not even the fearless Torrens could overcome.

The Pensacola Police Department has recovered the car that hit Torrens but is still investigating to determine who was driving the car at the time it hit Torrens.

His family is still stunned by his loss.

“I don’t think my brain is allowing me to process this,” Caroline Torrens said. “I feel like he’s just down the road, and I’m going to see him in a couple days.”

Caroline describes her brother Ryan as a selfless person — one with a genuine soul who helped everyone. Torrens, an organ donor, is still helping people — even after passing.

“He has lived his life helping other people and he continues to do so, even in this part of his journey,” the younger Torrens said. “He’s just that selfless kind of person … he’s able to save seven or eight lives by donating. That means a lot to our family, and we couldn’t be more proud of Ryan.”

The Torrens family is trying to remain positive and celebrate his life, trusting that God had different plans for their beloved Ryan.

Still, the family mourns the loss of a “true light in the world.” That light is something his sister says can’t be replaced.

“I truly don’t think he knew how loved he really was and how many people’s lives he actually touched because that’s just the person that he is. It’s just how he lives his life,” she said. “He’s just one of the good guys, you know? We need more people like him, and it’s a shame that this world has one less Ryan.”

On Thursday, the family will hold a “paddle-out” at Pensacola Beach’s Avenida 18 in honor of Torrens. His family encourages the community to come.