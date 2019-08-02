Family: Missing Fairhope teenager spotted in Houston

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An update on the Fairhope teen, 16-year-old John Carter Kean, who has been missing for almost two weeks. His family’s plea for help to find any information has brought up a lead to the teen’s whereabouts Friday.

Kean was last seen at his home on Saturday, July 20, police say he left a note to his mother stating that he was en route to New York. On Friday, August 2, his family wrote an update on Facebook saying a witness spotted Kean in the Houston, Texas area. The family says “please share this post with EVERYONE you know that might have connections to Houston. Time is of essence in this matter as we do no want JC or whoever has him to flee the area without being noticed.”

**URGENT HELP NEEDED**Witnesses stating they have seen John Carter Kean have lead our search to the Houston, TX area…. Posted by Tyler Kean on Friday, August 2, 2019

If you know where Kean is, please call 713-598-0527 or call call Detective Ron Wells with the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385.