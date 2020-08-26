Family members with loved ones at The Brennity upset over disturbing video

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a video too disturbing to show. An employee at The Brennity Assisted Living facility in Daphne is seen smiling and laughing while lifting the eyelids of a deceased resident.

“It really just made me so upset. It was like opening my wound again after my mom just died after July 1 this year. She has been there for, almost August, would’ve been seven years,” said a woman in Daphne who wants to keep her identity hidden. Her mother lived in the facility for many years.

“I always thought if they had cameras they would be able to see what their employees are doing,” she added.

The employee had no problem showing her social media followers what she was doing at work. She recorded herself with the deceased patient. Someone sent WKRG News 5 the video Tuesday afternoon.

“First and foremost we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our resident first philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities,” The Brennity said in a statement.

It’s a shocking video that hits entirely too close to home for families who have loved ones inside the facility.

“I can’t even imagine the pain that they are going through. I woke up this morning just in tears. I’m having to take deep breaths right now,” the woman added.

Daphne Police are investigating, but can’t say whether or not charges will be filed against the employee.

The employee was fired.

