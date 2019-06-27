Coast Guard: Two bodies found matching description of missing boaters in Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.) — The Coast Guard ended its search for two people who reportedly fell off their boat in Mobile Bay, Alabama, Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, local government agency responders recovered two bodies matching the description of the missing boaters.

Involved in the search were:

A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar

Daphne Search and Rescue

Alabama Marine Resources

Mobile Police Department

Bon Secour Fire Department

North Baldwin Search and Rescue

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alabama State Troopers

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — The Coast Guard tells News 5 it has recovered the body of Ti’Ran Edwin. The search continues for Anthony Terrell.

Earlier in the day, a family member of one of the boaters said two bodies had been recovered.

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — Family members have identified the other missing boater as Anthony Terrell. Multiple agencies are continuing to search for the two men. We’re told the steering cable broke and that’s when the three men were thrown from the boat.

Original article: Search and rescue crews are still looking for two missing boaters in Mobile Bay near Gaillard Island.

Family members have identified one of the missing boaters as 20-year-old Ti’Ran Edwin. They tell us he was out fishing with two friends Wednesday.

The Coast Guard was called around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a boat circling the water near Gaillard Island without anyone on board. People on a boat nearby were able to get over and rescue one of the men who went overboard. The other two, including Edwin, are still missing.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is assisting the Coast Guard in the search for the two men.

Edwin’s family is asking the community to keep them in their prayers.