Family, friends hold vigil for three-year-old girl killed by father

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people gathered Monday night at Bayview Park to remember three-year-old Cherish Jackson who was shot and killed by her father before he turned the gun on himself.



People gathered with posters and purple and pink balloons which were Cherish’s favorite colors.



Terrance Jackson, 22, is the girl’s biological father and deputies say he was taking Cherish to the store when he fired the shots.

Cherish’s mother, Casey Scott, was overwhelmed by the community support at the vigil.



“I don’t know how thankful I could be for people being here,” Scott said. “People didn’t have to come out..A lot of people didn’t really know my baby so they didn’t have to come out. They didn’t have to spend their money. They didn’t have to do these things and I’m really appreciative because I know my baby would be smiling so hard right now if she saw all these people.”



People shared memories, prayed and sang at the candlelight vigil that streamed live on the WKRG Facebook page.



“She was beautiful,” Scott said. “She was smart. If you looked at her you’d think she was two but when she opened her mouth you’d think she was 20 you know.”



The family is still planning Cherish’s funeral.