Family escapes early morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating an early morning fire at a home on Herman Street. Firefighters arrived at the home just after 2:00 am to find flames visible from the single-story home.

All family members were able to escape the home before crews arrived. Homeowners say they heard shattering glass and then found the living room on fire. The blaze was under control in less than 30 minutes. Crews then had to battle toxic smoke and gas inside the home.

No one was hurt.

