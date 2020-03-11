Families hope Willie F. Green Veterans Home won’t adopt ‘no visitor’ policy

BAY MANETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Department of Veteran Affairs announced it is adopting a “no visitor” policy to safeguard its nursing home patients against coronavirus. The closest such facility is in Biloxi. News 5 checked with the state’s veteran home in Bay Minette, it is still allowing visitors but they must be screened first.

Officials at the Willie F. Green Veterans Home said they are doing everything they can to maintain a safe environment. One veteran tells News 5’s Amber Grigley he appreciates the preventative measures but hopes it doesn’t get to the point where they’ll adopt a no-visitor policy.

“I received a call this past week about a procedure that we would have to follow coming into the facility,” said Diene Salls.

Heightened concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. When you enter the Willie F. Green Veterans Home, they make you sanitize your hands and then ask you questions about your health. Whether or not you’ve had any cold/flu-like symptoms and if you have recently traveled internationally.

A procedure Salls has gotten very familiar with on her regular trips to visit her husband, Don Salls, the oldest living Alabama football player. Salls is 100 years old.

“They are checking on us,” said Salls.

So far, there has not been a case of the coronavirus in Alabama. But with some of our neighboring states have confirmed cases of the virus, Alabamians are doing all they can to not be added to those growing numbers.

“If you’re sick, coughing, sneezing, have flu-like symptoms, fever, please stay at home,” said Brian L. McFeely, Administrator of the William F. Green State Veterans Home.

Residents at Willie F. Green are predominantly older and many have multiple complex health conditions making them vulnerable to infection.

Fred Applegate with the Combat Vets Association visits Willie F. Green regularly and said many residents look forward to their visits he hopes nothing will interfere for the sake of those veterans.

“If we get something close by, I agree they can take some more steps. Right now with the guys who do come up here to visit, they think the world of the people coming up here to visit,” Applegate said.

“I see what they do. They care for Do, they love my husband. I think everything is fine for right now. I feel if there are breakouts around here, close it up,” said Salls.

Combat Vets Association will have an event at the home later this month and they are hoping this won’t put a damper on their highly anticipated event.

